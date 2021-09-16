Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0689

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 1% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $110.50 million and $15.50 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00393208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,410,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,604,656 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

