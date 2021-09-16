CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Stock Holdings Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of CAI International worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CAI International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,906,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $969.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.