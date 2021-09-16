CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.73 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.