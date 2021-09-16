Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,739 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $30.09.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.