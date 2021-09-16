Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and $115,644.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.72 or 0.07452066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00120594 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

