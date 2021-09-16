Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,623 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $251.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.72.

