Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,806 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

