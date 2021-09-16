Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 13,724.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

