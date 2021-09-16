Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

