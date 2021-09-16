Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 778.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 151,550 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 47,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.74 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

