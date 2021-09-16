Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

