Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 22,854 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.38 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.