Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,568 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $22,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000.

SOXX opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.71 and a 200-day moving average of $435.40. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $286.18 and a 52 week high of $476.56.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

