Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

