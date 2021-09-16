Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 134,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 226,968 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

MGV opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

