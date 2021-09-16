Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $161.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $163.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

