Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.97 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.