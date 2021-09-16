Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $275.46 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $164.03 and a one year high of $276.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.02.

