Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.63 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.