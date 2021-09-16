Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

