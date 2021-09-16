Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $21.73 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,254 shares of company stock worth $68,833,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $259.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

