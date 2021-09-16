Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $22.90 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

