Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $23.44 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,597,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $90.58 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

