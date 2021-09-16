Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

