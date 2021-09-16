Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,214 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

