Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,277 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

NYSE:O opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

