Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

