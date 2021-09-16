Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,647 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $147.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.