Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,431 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $110.22 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $113.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28.

