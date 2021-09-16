Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 24,347 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS IGV opened at $417.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.28. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.