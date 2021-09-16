Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $359.77 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $210.18 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

