Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,749,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $125.17 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $127.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61.

