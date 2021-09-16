Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.16 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

