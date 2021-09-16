Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $32,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

