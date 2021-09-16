Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Cameco worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Cameco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cameco by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 477,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

