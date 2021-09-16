Canaccord Genuity Increases WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.10

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of WildBrain stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 321,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

