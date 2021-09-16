Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 37837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$35.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

