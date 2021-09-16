Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.30 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

