Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.87.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE CNR traded up C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$148.22. 188,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,315. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$138.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock valued at $781,510,154 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.