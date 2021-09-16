Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,799,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,935,000 after acquiring an additional 511,798 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $484,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $19,886,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,345. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.