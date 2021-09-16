CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading 5.9% Higher

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.62. 354,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 147,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.