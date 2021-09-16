Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NUGS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 96,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
