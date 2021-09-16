Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NUGS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 96,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

