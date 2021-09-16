Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.92

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 14019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

CGEMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

