Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.52

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.52 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01). Capital shares last traded at GBX 79.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 282,220 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Capital from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

About Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

