Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.12

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.12 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.91). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 55,250 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

