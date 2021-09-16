Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CFFN opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

