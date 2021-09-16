Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.35

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 38.66 ($0.51). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 39.25 ($0.51), with a volume of 290,513 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.35.

In other news, insider Phil White bought 19,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

