Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the August 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,789. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

