Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.38

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 317654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDL. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.56.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

