Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSII. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.